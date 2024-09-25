



The Bharatiya Janata Party has distanced itself from the remarks of party leader Kangana Ranaut on farm laws while stating that the actor is "not authorised" to make such statements on the party's behalf.





This comes after Ranaut suggested that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back.





The actor-turned-politician had told the media, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it."





BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the remarks are "personal statement" of Ranauat and doesn't depict BJP's view on farm bills.





"On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her," Bhatia said.





"Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP, and it doesn't depict the BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement," he added.





The Mandi MP has drawn ire over her remarks on farm laws.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacts her party distancing itself from her views on farm laws. Kangana says, "Absolutely, my views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent party's stand on those Bills. Thanks."