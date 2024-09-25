RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

J-K polls: 46% turnout till 3 pm

September 25, 2024  15:56
image
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections: 46.12% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of polling in 26 constituencies in six districts of the UT.

Undeterred by the terror activities over the past three years, the voters in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Pooch lived to their tradition to vote enthusiastically for the formation of the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 Popularly known as Pir Panjal region, the two districts along with Reasi district and three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam are voting in the second phase of the three-phase elections on Wednesday.

 The fervour was visible among the voters, who started queuing up outside the polling stations, including those set up near the Line of Control (LoC) in both Rajouri and Poonch districts, and the polling was going on peacefully when the last reports were received, officials said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K polls: 46% turnout till 3 pm
LIVE! J-K polls: 46% turnout till 3 pm

Is Elon Musk dating Italian PM Meloni? He says...
Is Elon Musk dating Italian PM Meloni? He says...

However, Musk silenced all the comments on Wednesday by replying to an X post that questioned if he and Meloni "would date".

Why Badlapur accused was shot in head, asks HC
Why Badlapur accused was shot in head, asks HC

The Bombay high court on Wednesday said the probe into the killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in a shoot-out should be carried out in a fair and impartial manner.

Court orders Lokayukta probe against Siddaramaiah
Court orders Lokayukta probe against Siddaramaiah

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

No calling any part of India as Pak: CJI-led bench
No calling any part of India as Pak: CJI-led bench

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that Karnataka high court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, who had made those observations, had on September 21 tendered an apology for his comments in the open...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances