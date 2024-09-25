J-K polls: 46% turnout till 3 pm





Undeterred by the terror activities over the past three years, the voters in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Pooch lived to their tradition to vote enthusiastically for the formation of the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.





Popularly known as Pir Panjal region, the two districts along with Reasi district and three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam are voting in the second phase of the three-phase elections on Wednesday.





The fervour was visible among the voters, who started queuing up outside the polling stations, including those set up near the Line of Control (LoC) in both Rajouri and Poonch districts, and the polling was going on peacefully when the last reports were received, officials said.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections: 46.12% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of polling in 26 constituencies in six districts of the UT.