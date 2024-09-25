RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K assembly polls second phase records over 56% turnout

September 25, 2024  20:25
More than 56 percent voters on Wednesday exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling for 26 seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. 

The polling passed off peacefully, officials said. 

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, J-K Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said the second phase recorded a turnout of 56.05 percent. 

Pole said the percentage was tentative as polling was going on at some places like Hazratbal and Reasi. 

He said the polling was peaceful and by and large smooth. 

"The polling was overall peaceful. Some stray incidents like arguments, etc took place, but there is no need for re-poll anywhere," he added. 

During the second phase, a 16-member delegation of foreign envoys visited the valley to witness the polls. 

This is perhaps for the first time since the eruption of insurgency that international observers were allowed to witness the elections in J-K. -- PTI
