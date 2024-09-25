RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jagan calls for puja to atone for Naidu's laddu sin

September 25, 2024  16:58
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on people to take part in temple rituals (pooja) across Andhra Pradesh on September 28 to atone for the sin allegedly committed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through his allegations on Tirupati laddus. 

Reddy's appeal comes days after Naidu alleged during a NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus. 

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country. YSRCP is calling for statewide rituals in temples to sanitise (undo) this sin committed by Chandrababu on Saturday, September 28, said the former CM in a post on X. 

According to the opposition leader, Naidu alleged that animal fat was mixed with ghee used to make laddu prasadam in Tiupati temple with a 'political motive'. Though animal fat adulteration did not occur, he intentionally lied that it happened and falsely propagated that devotees ate them, he said. 

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has embarked on an 11-day penance to propitiate the deity over the alleged sacrilege. PTI
