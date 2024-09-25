Sign inCreate Account
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party's.
The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the defence ministry announced.
Raising concern over the nearly 1.25 crore feedback submissions received by the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party member Nishikant Dubey has called for a probe into their sources,...
Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh?