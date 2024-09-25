RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Is Urmila getting a divorce?

September 25, 2024  12:18
Has Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Internet is buzzing with reports that the actor has called it quits after eight years of marriage. Read more 
LIVE! Over 24% voting till 11 am in J-K
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party's.

Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea
The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the defence ministry announced.

Waqf bill feedback: BJP MP suspects ISI, China role
Raising concern over the nearly 1.25 crore feedback submissions received by the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party member Nishikant Dubey has called for a probe into their sources,...

Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?
Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh?

