



In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".





The Karnataka chief minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.





In a post on X, Sibal said, "Now Karnataka. BJP's insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments: Luring MLAs, misusing tenth schedule, instilling fear (ED, CBI) and governors acting beyond their constitutional responsibilities."





"Then say: 'For the BJP. Constitution means more than the Gita'!" Sibal said in an apparent reference to BJP's Kharkhauda candidate Pawan Kharkhoda's reported remarks that for the BJP, the Constitution is holy scripture that means more than the Gita. PTI

A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting "insidious ways" to destabilise and topple elected governments.