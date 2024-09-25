RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS home

September 25, 2024  10:50
image
Kriti Sanon, whose had a good run at the box office recently with films like Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, lives in a stunning duplex apartment in Andheri, north west Mumbai, with her sister and parents.

The apartment, which comes with a breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline, is on the 27th-28th floor and belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.

Yes, Kriti has been renting the property from the Big B which is spread across 5,000 square feet. Namrata Thakker gives us a tour. Take a look
