RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Family matters not discussed in public: RSS on Nadda's remarks

September 25, 2024  20:04
image
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday termed BJP president J P Nadda's remarks that the saffron party had grown from relying on the RSS to becoming self-sufficient, as a family matter.

Asked if Nadda's comments caused a rift between the BJP and the Sangh, Ambekar, who is RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said, "We solve family matters like family matters. We don't discuss such issues on public platforms".

In a media interview in May, Nadda said the BJP has grown from the time it needed the RSS and is now "saksham" (capable) and runs its own affairs. The RSS, he had said, is an ideological front and does its own work.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Ambekar said that even if people join the Sangh thinking about political gains, they automatically start doing good work due to their association with the organisation.

Ambekar said many people daily come to RSS wanting to do good work. Several from the IT sector also come to RSS as they feel the need to serve others.

To a query on India's strengths and weaknesses in the last 10 years, Ambekar said the world now recognises India's power and also potential in sectors like science and economy.

"Earlier, people used to think that there is no future in this country. Now, the feeling is that there is a strong possibility to rise, and Bharat has the potential," Ambekar said.

"However, there are many challenges at the societal level. Social disparity and some social fault lines are still a challenge. We need to work a lot for social harmony," he said.

Ambekar had earlier claimed that many organisations have reported that religious conversions, especially by the missionaries, is taking place in Tamil Nadu and described it as "very worrisome".

Asked about it, Ambekar said, "We have noticed that the religious conversion in Tamil Nadu state is being encouraged through various ways and some people have taken it in some political angle also." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD issues red alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai
LIVE! IMD issues red alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai

UP bank staffer collapses in office, dies
UP bank staffer collapses in office, dies

The cause of the woman's death is yet to be ascertained.

Parallel rise of India, China a problem: Jaishankar
Parallel rise of India, China a problem: Jaishankar

Addressing an event hosted by the Asia Society and the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar noted India's "difficult history" with China and said the "parallel rise" of the two countries presented "a very,...

Rani Lakshmi Bai a national hero: HC raps Shahi Idgah
Rani Lakshmi Bai a national hero: HC raps Shahi Idgah

Maharani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi is a "national hero" and history should not be divided on "communal politics", the Delhi high court said on Wednesday while pulling up the Shahi Idgah managing committee for making "scandalous pleadings" in...

Forces to get bulletproof jackets with 360-deg cover
Forces to get bulletproof jackets with 360-deg cover

The jackets have been developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT-Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances