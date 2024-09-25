RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi CM Atishi gets 'Z' category security

September 25, 2024  19:25
Delhi Police has accorded 'Z' security cover to Atishi, days after she was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi, official sources said on Wednesday. 

On Saturday, she was provided security cover, which include a pilot, in her convoy by the Delhi Police. 

According to protocol, Delhi's chief minister is entitled to Z' category security cover on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

Delhi Police deploys 22 personnel in shifts for a Z' category protectee. 

The 'Z' category security also include PSOs, escorts and armed guards.

A police source said her security may be further reviewed by central agencies on the direction of MHA after threat assessment. -- PTI  
