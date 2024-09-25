RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court refuses to hear suit seeking declaration of Ajmer shrine as Shiv temple

September 25, 2024  23:54
File image
A court in Ajmer on Wednesday refused to hear a civil suit seeking to declare the mausoleum of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti as a Shiv temple, saying it had no jurisdiction over it. 

The suit filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta through his counsel in the court of civil judge claimed that the shrine was built on top of temple ruins and therefore be declared Bhagwan Shri Sankatmochan Mahadev Temple. 

It also sought that the act under which the dargah functions be declared null and void, the right of worship be given to Hindus, and the ASI be directed to conduct a scientific survey of the place. 

Gupta's counsel Shashi Ranjan said the plaintiff conducted a two-year research and found that "Muslim invaders" destroyed a Shiv temple and built the dargah over it. 

According to Ranjan, the court of civil judge said it was beyond its jurisdiction to hear the suit and the matter was adjourned. 

It will be heard next on October 10. 

 "I will be filing an application in the district court for the transfer of the suit before the next hearing," he said. -- PTI
