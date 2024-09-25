



The membership drive is underway in all 126 assembly segments and will conclude across the state on October 9, a day before the Durga Puja festivities begin, Sarma told reporters after attending a programme.





A target of 40,000 members has been set for each constituency, and if any segment is 'unable to achieve the goal, we will again take up the drive there after Durga Puja', he said.





"Till last night, we had over 43,67,000 members and Assam has contributed 10 per cent of the party's total membership in the country...The BJP membership drive in constituencies held by its allies AGP and UPPL has also been very encouraging. The BJP members will also vote for the allies," Sarma said.





The membership drive in the upper Assam constituencies has been 'very encouraging with around 10 segments having already achieved the target of 40,000', he said. The membership drive for achieving the target of 50 lakh has been executed online, he said. The offline process will begin in some areas where the online membership drive has not been possible due to network problems, he said.

