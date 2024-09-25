RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Are Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni dating?

September 25, 2024  15:20
The internet labelled Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a 'perfect couple' after he praised her at an awards ceremony in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. 

A picture of the billionaire with the Italian Prime Minister also triggering social media reactions that the two were "dating".

At the award ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Musk also praised Meloni, calling her "authentic, honest and truthful".

"Giorgia Meloni is someone I admire, who has done an incredible job as the Prime Minister of Italy," Musk had said, to which Melon took her X account and thanked him.

A Tesla fan club then posted a picture of Musk and Meloni and wrote, "Do you think they'll date?" 

The 53-year-old billionaire responded saying that they are "not dating".

