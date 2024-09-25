



A low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring rain or thunderstorms to various districts in both south and north Bengal over the next seven days, the Met office said.





The weather office said the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur would experience very heavy rainfall through Thursday, while heavy rain is anticipated in other south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, with extremely heavy downpours expected in some sub-Himalayan areas.