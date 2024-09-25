RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ahead of Durga puja, heavy rain expected in Bengal

September 25, 2024  13:48
image
The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, with extremely heavy downpours expected in some sub-Himalayan areas. 

A low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring rain or thunderstorms to various districts in both south and north Bengal over the next seven days, the Met office said. 

 The weather office said the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur would experience very heavy rainfall through Thursday, while heavy rain is anticipated in other south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why was Badlupur accused shot in the head: HC
LIVE! Why was Badlupur accused shot in the head: HC

Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party's.

Foreign diplomats observe J-K polls, Omar slams BJP
Foreign diplomats observe J-K polls, Omar slams BJP

A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the United States, Norway and Singapore, on Wednesday observed the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea
Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea

The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the defence ministry announced.

New twist to EY Pune's employee death case
New twist to EY Pune's employee death case

The Pune office of Ernst & Young (EY), in news after the death of a woman CA, was functioning since 2007 without a license under the Shops Act, which stipulates employees' welfare among other conditions, an official said on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances