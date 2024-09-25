Actor Sidhique in SC against HC order denying pre-arrest bail in rape case





According to the Supreme Court website, Sidhique has moved the apex court through his counsel Ranjeeta Rohatgi.





The high court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sidhique in a rape case against him, saying that in view of the seriousness of the accusations he was facing, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for proper investigation of the crime. -- PTI

Malayalam film actor Sidhique on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala high court order denying him anticipatory bail in a rape case.