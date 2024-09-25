RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Sidhique in SC against HC order denying pre-arrest bail in rape case

September 25, 2024  21:30
Malayalam film actor Sidhique
Malayalam film actor Sidhique on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala high court order denying him anticipatory bail in a rape case. 

According to the Supreme Court website, Sidhique has moved the apex court through his counsel Ranjeeta Rohatgi. 

The high court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sidhique in a rape case against him, saying that in view of the seriousness of the accusations he was facing, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for proper investigation of the crime. -- PTI
