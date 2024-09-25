RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'15 Muslim BJP candidates In Kashmir'

September 25, 2024  10:14
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
The Bharatiya Janata Party is known to not field many Muslims when it comes to elections in India. So when it does, it becomes a note-worthy occasion. In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections the BJP has fielded not one or two but 15 Muslim candidates.

"It was only the Muftis, Congress and Abdullahs that benefited from Article 370 of the Constitution. Common Kashmiris only suffered due to it," Manzoor Bhat, journalist turned senior BJP leader in Kashmir, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com.

Read the interview here. 


Pic: Abdul Rashid Haroon, second from right, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lal Chowk, campaigns accompanied by Darakshan Andrabi, chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, right.
