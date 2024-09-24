RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stones pelted at two passenger trains in UP

September 24, 2024  11:26
Rail tracks were blocked by iron bars last week
Stones were allegedly thrown at Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express trains in Uttar Pradesh, with officials on Tuesday saying probes have been launched in both the cases. Both the incidents took place late Monday evening in Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts, under the Northern Central Railway (NCR) region, they said. Shashi Nant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NCR, said the guard of the Mahabodhi Express informed about stones hitting the train. 

 "This happened when the train was approaching the Mirzapur railway station," Tripathi told PTI. 

 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed a complaint against unknown miscreants, however, no suspects were found at the scene, he added. 

 A separate incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Monday, and involved the Seemanchal Express coming from Delhi. 

 "Near the Yamuna Bridge (Naini) in Prayagraj, a passenger reported being hit by a stone. The passenger received first aid upon the train's arrival in Mirzapur. The RPF has registered a case regarding this incident against unknown individuals," Tripathi said. 

 Tripathi said the RPF did not find anyone at the spot, adding further Further detailed probes is underway into both the incidents, he added. PTI
