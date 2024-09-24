RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sri Lankan President dissolves parliament

September 24, 2024  23:38
Sri Lanka's newly appointed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday signed the special gazette notification ordering the dissolution of parliament, officials said.

The dissolution will be effective from midnight Tuesday and the election will be held on November 14.

Dissanayake in the run-up to Saturday's presidential election said he would immediately dissolve parliament to order a snap poll.

The last parliament was convened in August 2020. The dissolution has come 11 months ahead of schedule.

Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

His swearing-in came hours after Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned from his post as part of a power transition in the country following the presidential election. 

On Monday, Dissanayake said he wanted a new assembly to push through his National People's Power (NPP) reform agenda. 

Earlier today, President Dissanayake appointed his cabinet of four, including himself and also Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, making her the 16th person to hold the position.

She was sworn in as the new prime minister in the presence of President Dissanayake. -- PTI
