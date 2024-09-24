



Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that there is no question of resignation and this is "political conspiracy" by the BJP.





Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "There is no question (of resignation) by CM. He has not done anything wrong. He is not involved with any scam. This is a political conspiracy by the BJP to all of us, to all the opposition leaders of the country...so there is no question of why Chief Minister done anything wrong, they are creating problem. We stand by him, we support him. He has been doing a good work for the country, party and state."





Shivakumar further denied the setback to the Chief Minister and iterated that there is a "big conspiracy" against all the leaders of the Congress. However, he asserted that the party respects the legal system of the country.





"I am telling you again, there is no setback to the CM. It is a big conspiracy on all our leaders, including me which we have faced earlier. Didn't I come out clean? So, we will fight it out. We respect the legal system of this country. Injustice will not be flown from the seat of justice. We will get justice," Shivakumar said.

Despite getting an adverse verdict from the Karnataka High Court on the Governor's nod to sanction prosecution against him, Siddaramiah has got the backing of his cabinet colleagues who have ruled out any need for him to resign.