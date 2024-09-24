



The 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 14.57 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 84,914.04, snapping its three-day record-breaking run. In the morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled the 85,000 level, jumping 234.62 points or 0.27 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day peak of 85,163.23.





China announcing stimulus measures to bolster its economy fuelled metal shares. The index, however, hit a low of 84,716.07 in the afternoon session due to profit-taking at record levels.





Selling in Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank dragged the key index from the day's highs. The Nifty eked out gains of 1.35 points or 0.01 per cent to close at a fresh high of 25,940.40. During the day, it climbed 72.5 points or 0.27 per cent to hit a new record intra-day high of 26,011.55.

Benchmark Sensex scaled the 85,000 level and Nifty breached the 26,000 mark for the first time before paring gains to close flat in a volatile session on Tuesday, dragged by losses in FMCG and select banking shares.