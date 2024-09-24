



Sensex had crossed the 84,000 mark only four days ago and the 83,000-mark on September 12. The 82,000 breakthrough came on August 1 and 81,000 was crossed on July 18. The record run from 80,000 till 85,000 points came in less than 12 weeks.

The markets are back in the saddle after early-morning blues. Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty nears 26,000-level. The biggest gainers among the 30-share Sensex pack were Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Powergrid, while the losers included Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.