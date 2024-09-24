RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for 1st time ever

September 24, 2024  10:31
The markets are back in the saddle after early-morning blues. Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty nears 26,000-level. The biggest gainers among the 30-share Sensex pack were Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Powergrid, while the losers included Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

Sensex had crossed the 84,000 mark only four days ago and the 83,000-mark on September 12. The 82,000 breakthrough came on August 1 and 81,000 was crossed on July 18. The record run from 80,000 till 85,000 points came in less than 12 weeks.
