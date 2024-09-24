RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nursing student molested at gunpoint in UP college

September 24, 2024  14:10
A construction worker and his associate allegedly molested a nursing student at gunpoint inside a college in Shahjahanpur, UP, police said on Tuesday. One accused has been arrested while the other is at large, they said.

"The student, a resident of Jalalabad police station area, is pursuing a nursing course in a college located in the Chowk Kotwali area," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said. On Monday, Suresh Kumar (35), a tile contractor, and his partner Anmol, allegedly caught the student in the college washroom and molested her, he said. 

"When the student tried to protest and shout, Suresh gagged her mouth and pointed a gun at her," Kumar said, adding, "However, the student showed courage and bit Suresh's hand and ran out of the bathroom screaming." 

 Hearing the girl's screams, the nursing college staff and other students reached the spot. Seeing them, the duo started running away, but Suresh was caught, the officer said. 

Upon information, a police team reached the spot, took Suresh into custody and brought him to the police station, the ASP said. 

An FIR has been lodged against both accused under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to attempt to murder and molestation, he said. ASP Kumar said, "The case has been registered and further action is being taken. We are searching for Anmol." PTI
