Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda says there are moral lines that shouldn't be crossed in the pursuit of humour, especially when it comes to religion.

In 2016, the actor was arrested by the Haryana Police for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and hurting the sentiments of the followers of the self-proclaimed Godman.





Sharda declined to talk about the incident when prodded by Sunil Grover, fellow comedian on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix during an interview the cast.

He, however, said he does not like to comment on religious matters in his comedy.





"Personally, I don't like (to do comedy on) religious (things) or on god because since childhood we all believe in something. I think we should not touch that and the religious beliefs. I don't think that is right to do, and I don't do it as well," Sharda told PTI in an interview.





Sharda said he loves comedies and is happy to continue being a part of comedy shows.





"I'm happy I've been typecast (in comedy), I'm having fun doing this work, I don't have interest in doing anything else," the actor-comedian, who is best known for his role as constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in Sony SAB's comedy series FIR and Akbar in the comedy show Akbar Birbal, said.





Sharda said his favourite artists are Vir Das, Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, Anubhav Singh Bassi and George Carlin.





"The kind of stand-up (comedy) that is happening today is different. Earlier, it was happening in English, then it started in Hindi and other regional languages. It's great to have so many ways of entertaining people. Everyone is happy and making people laugh, which people are enjoying," he said.





"I remember watching stand-up artist George Carlin many years ago; he does stand-up but also speaks something wise, he will speak about life with a dash of comedy and a bit of bad language, but he will teach you a lot about life. He is an old guy, but he is brilliant," Sharda added.