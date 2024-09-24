RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Not right to crack a joke on religion or God: Comedian Kiku Sharda

September 24, 2024  19:34
image
Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda says there are moral lines that shouldn't be crossed in the pursuit of humour, especially when it comes to religion.  
 
In 2016, the actor was arrested by the Haryana Police for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and hurting the sentiments of the followers of the self-proclaimed Godman.

Sharda declined to talk about the incident when prodded by Sunil Grover, fellow comedian on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix during an interview the cast.
 
He, however, said he does not like to comment on religious matters in his comedy.

"Personally, I don't like (to do comedy on) religious (things) or on god because since childhood we all believe in something. I think we should not touch that and the religious beliefs. I don't think that is right to do, and I don't do it as well," Sharda told PTI in an interview.

Sharda said he loves comedies and is happy to continue being a part of comedy shows. 

"I'm happy I've been typecast (in comedy), I'm having fun doing this work, I don't have interest in doing anything else," the actor-comedian, who is best known for his role as constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in Sony SAB's comedy series FIR and Akbar in the comedy show Akbar Birbal, said.

Sharda said his favourite artists are Vir Das, Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, Anubhav Singh Bassi and George Carlin.

"The kind of stand-up (comedy) that is happening today is different. Earlier, it was happening in English, then it started in Hindi and other regional languages. It's great to have so many ways of entertaining people. Everyone is happy and making people laugh, which people are enjoying," he said.

"I remember watching stand-up artist George Carlin many years ago; he does stand-up but also speaks something wise, he will speak about life with a dash of comedy and a bit of bad language, but he will teach you a lot about life. He is an old guy, but he is brilliant," Sharda added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Betrayal done to Hindus: Shankaracharya on laddu row
LIVE! Betrayal done to Hindus: Shankaracharya on laddu row

Govt asks SC not to hear marital rape plea this week
Govt asks SC not to hear marital rape plea this week

The Centre on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court not to hear this week the pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to...

'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'
'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'

'His hopes and dreams for India reach higher and higher and are unstoppable, and his execution has been exemplary.''It inspires all of us to do more.'

SC scraps Punjab's NRI quota expansion, calls it fraud
SC scraps Punjab's NRI quota expansion, calls it fraud

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Punjab government's appeal against a high court verdict quashing its decision to expand the definition of 'NRI quota' for admissions in undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state....

Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?
Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?

From January 1, 2021 to September 9, 2024 -- during which Joe Root hit 17 centuries, Kane Williamson has hit, Steve Smith has made six tons but Virat Kohli has managed just two centuries.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances