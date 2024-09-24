



During his visit to the US, PM Modi attended the Quad Leaders Summit in US President Joe Biden's hometown, Delaware. He delivered remarks at the United Nations 'Summit of The Future' and held bilateral meetings with several leaders.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared highlights of his visit to the United States, saying it has been "fruitful", covered diverse programmes and focused on a series of subjects aimed at making the planet better.





The prime minister shared a brief video of his engagements, from the Quad Summit to a series of bilateral meetings including with Biden. He also shared highlights of his address to the Indian diaspora, interaction with important American business leaders and address at the Summit of the Future in the United Nations.





"This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better. Here are the highlights," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening after concluding a three-day "very intense and successful" visit to the US.