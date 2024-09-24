RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Markets decline after three days of record rally

September 24, 2024  10:04
image
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday after three days of record rally amid emergence of profit-taking. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.54 points to 84,716.07 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty dropped 52.2 points to 25,886.85. From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle and Tata Motors were among the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for 1st time ever
LIVE! Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for 1st time ever

Israel warns Lebanese people, 182 killed in strikes
Israel warns Lebanese people, 182 killed in strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said that women, children and medics were among those who were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to CNN report.Earlier, the Israeli army announced it struck about 300 targets across Lebanon on...

Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'
Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'

'Kamala likes south Indian food.''She likes a special rasam which her husband also likes, she likes coconut rice, she likes puri aloo...'

Modi, Zelenskyy didn't talk about Russian oil: MEA
Modi, Zelenskyy didn't talk about Russian oil: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned by the war in Ukraine and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York demonstrates his commitment to finding a way forward and contributing in any way possible to a...

Can Kejriwal Reconnect With Delhi Voters?
Can Kejriwal Reconnect With Delhi Voters?

As leaders in both the BJP and Congress concede, neither has within their parties a leader to match Arvind Kejriwal's charisma in Delhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances