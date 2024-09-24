RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata likely to meet officials of medical colleges to review security

September 24, 2024  22:44
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting with the medical superintendent and vice principals (MSVPs) of all state-run medical colleges primarily to review security measures at those facilities on Thursday, a well-placed source said.

The meeting was convened after a one-month-long agitation by junior doctors demanding stronger security arrangements following the rape and murder of a medic in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

While the MSVPs of the five medical colleges in Kolkata are likely to be present physically at the state secretariat Nabanna for the meeting, such officials of the facilities in districts might be present via virtual mode, the source said.

The state health secretary and other senior officials of the health department would also be present.  

"The meeting is primarily to review the functioning of health facilities and the improvement of safety, security and patient services," the bureaucrat said.

The chief minister, who is also the state health minister, had earlier called a similar meeting on September 12, which was later cancelled.

Banerjee, who is also the state health minister, also directed the district magistrates, police superintendents, CMOHs (of all health districts), and other senior officials of the district health department to be present in Thursday's meeting, he said.

The state government has said that the authorities in the different hospitals in the state would be responsible for the security at each of the medical establishments. -- PTI
