'Lucky' to work under Modi: BJP's allies hail PM's leadership

September 24, 2024  20:54
Bharatiya Janata Party's allies on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following his visit to the United States, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserting that they are "lucky" to be working under such a statesman who has strengthened India's position in the comity of nations.

In an exercise aimed at showcasing the ruling National Democratic Alliance's unwavering faith in Modi, its leaders posted messages on X, showering encomiums on Modi and praising his successful trip to the US.
 
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar said Modi's successful visit to the US will have far-reaching and positive outcomes and added that the warm welcome accorded to him by world leaders and the Indian diaspora render his leadership more strength.
Other allies, including Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Jitan Ram Manjhi, both former CMs as well, also praised the prime minister.
 
Shinde said Modi's US visit has shown once again why he is a global statesman and trendsetter par excellence. In a short visit, he has been able to cover many sectors, which will strengthen India's journey to progress, he added.
 
Shinde said, "As Indians, we feel very proud to see when our Prime Minister is welcomed specially by American President Biden to his personal residence and school."

He welcomed the prime minister's engagement with tech and business leader, saying his efforts to draw investments will naturally benefit Maharashtra.
 
"I am particularly happy that PM Modi ensured the return of almost 300 antiquities from USA. It is important a leader keeps in touch with his cultural roots and this is exactly what PM Modi is doing," Shinde said. 

TDP president Naidu said, "We are lucky to be working under the leadership of such a statesman. He has strengthened India's position in the comity of nations and has unarguably emerged as a tall world leader, bringing communities and countries together."

 He said Modi's address to the United Nations stands as a testimony to the importance world leaders associate with India and the significance of the role it is poised to play on the global stage in the coming years.
 
Kumar said the decisions taken by India and the US will open the door for investment in cutting edge technology and development. -- PTI
