'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'

September 24, 2024  12:44
image
The first time Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier met Dr Sarala Gopalan, the chithi or maternal aunt of Democratic presidential nominee and USA Vice President Kamala Harris, was in 2010 when Kamala was elected California's attorney general.

We met again in 2016 when she was elected a US Senator, the first Indian-American Senator.

We spoke again when she became the Vice President.When Shobha went to meet Dr Sarala Gopalan (she has now moved to a retirement home, far away from Chennai) a day after the Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald J Trump, she found Dr Gopalan guarded and cautious.

"I will not make any comments on politics," she warned Shobha. If she was quite eloquent about breaking coconuts at the Ganesha temple at every momentous occasion in Kamala Harris' life on earlier occasions, this time she didn't want to comment on it at all.

Quite understandable at a time when there are people ready to dissect every comment that is made about the Democratic presidential candidate.

'Kamala likes south Indian food.''She likes a special rasam which her husband also likes, she likes coconut rice, she likes puri aloo...'

