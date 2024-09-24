RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Islam is in danger: Ghulam Nabi Azad on J-K polls

September 24, 2024  09:25
Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday that the issues in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls have not changed and he is listening to the same slogans that were used to be there in elections during his college days. 

 Azad also pointed out that the regional parties in the Union Territory are dividing the people based on religion and roads, schools and education are not an issue, but Islam is a danger--that is the issue. 

He said, "It's a matter of happiness that elections are happening but the sad thing is that they weren't held earlier. I thought that the issues would change in this election but unfortunately, the issues haven't changed. I am listening to the same slogans that were used to be there in elections when I was in college... Roads, schools, and education are not an issue, but Islam is in danger--that is the issue. How can Islam be in danger? Many big powers came into the world but couldn't finish Islam; how can it be finished now?" 

"We oppose the BJP as they divide people based on religion, but here also, people are doing the same. It means they are also dividing people in the name of religion. Even in the places where the Muslim population contributes to five per cent, they are not in danger, but here where Muslims are 98 per cent, they are saying that Islam is in danger," Azad added. 

 Even earlier today, the former J-K Chief Minister called leaders of political parties his competitors, adding that he does not consider them enemies.
