RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

IMF to begin talks with new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake

September 24, 2024  10:37
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it will discuss the timing of the next review of Sri Lanka's loan programme and looks forward to working with the new government headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. "We look forward to working together with President Dissanayake and his team towards building on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to economic recovery since entering one of its worst economic crises in 2022," the Washington-based lender said in a statement. 

 Former president Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government was negotiating with the IMF for the release of the third tranche of the USD 2.9 billion facility when the presidential election was announced in July. The disbursement of around USD 360 million was anticipated after the third review which the IMF put on hold until the end of the election held last weekend.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for 1st time ever
LIVE! Sensex breaches 85,000-mark for 1st time ever

Badlapur encounter: 'Wrong to say the accused fired'
Badlapur encounter: 'Wrong to say the accused fired'

The family members of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde have challenged the police claim that he fired at a policeman first following which cops fired in self-defence which led to his death.

Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'
Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'

'Kamala likes south Indian food.''She likes a special rasam which her husband also likes, she likes coconut rice, she likes puri aloo...'

Bangladesh on high alert, Hindus given helpline number
Bangladesh on high alert, Hindus given helpline number

Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Bangladesh authorities have assured of increased security measures that have been put in place amid concerns of violence targeting minority Hindu communities.

Doctors Strike Opens Fissures In Bengal
Doctors Strike Opens Fissures In Bengal

'The Bengali middle class, who never fully embraced Mamata Banerjee's policies, are now expressing their deep-seated frustration by spilling out on to the streets.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances