



A T20 match is scheduled between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior on October 6.





The Hindu Mahasabha is opposing the India-Bangladesh match to be held in Gwalior on October 6, the outfit's national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters on Monday.





He claimed that "atrocities" on Hindus were still going on in Bangladesh and it was not right to play cricket with Bangladesh. The Hindu Mahasabha has given a call for 'Gwalior Bandh' on the day of the match and there will be no ban on essential commodities, he said. -- PTI

