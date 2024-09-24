The accused in the minor girls' sexual assault case was killed in an encounter as the Eknath Shinde government was trying to shield the pro-BJP Badlapur school management, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut alleged on Tuesday.





Hitting back, the ruling Shiv Sena slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for questioning the bravery of police officers.





Though the encounter was suspicious, there is no need to show sympathy for such a person (Akshay Shinde who is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls in a school), said Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut.





"....This murder or encounter that has taken place was done to save the main accused (the school management)," Raut told reporters.





Questioning the circumstances of Shinde's death, Raut asked, "How convincing is it that a janitor snatches a gun from a policeman and fires a locked weapon? This is a basic question".





The accused Akshay Shinde died in retaliatory firing by a police officer after he snatched the pistol of a policeman in a van and opened fire, leaving an assistant inspector injured on Monday.





The incident occurred when Shinde was being taken to Badlapur in Thane district from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai in a police vehicle.





Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that police had fired in self-defence.





Raut suggested that Akshay Shinde was the main piece of evidence that was destroyed given that CM Shinde and Fadnavis wanted to shield the school management.





"This is a big conspiracy. Those who are being saved enjoy the patronage of the chief minister and deputy chief minister," Raut alleged.





He claimed the CCTV footage of the school in Badlapur where the two minor girls were sexually assaulted has gone missing.





"The school is related to BJP and yesterday's story (Akshay Shinde's killing) was done to save them," Raut claimed. -- PTI