Body of Maha child abuse accused handed over to police

September 24, 2024  19:47
Representational image
The body of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was on Tuesday handed over to police after post-mortem at the JJ Hospital in south Mumbai, an official said. 

Shinde was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case against him on the complaint of his former wife, the official said. 

he body of the 24-year-old school sweeper was transferred from Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane to the state-run JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning, for a post-mortem. The post-mortem was done according to the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission by a team of five doctors. 

The body and reports were handed over to Mumbra police around 5 pm on Tuesday, a hospital official said. 

Hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple said the government guidelines to record the video of the post-mortem were followed.
