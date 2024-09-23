RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tirupati laddu row: FSSAI issues notice to ghee supplier

September 23, 2024  21:17
image
In the wake of Tirupati Laddu adulteration allegations, the FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for supplying substandard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, official sources said on Monday.
   
In the notice, the food regulator asked  A R Diary Food Private Ltd why its central licence should not be suspended for contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.
 
According to the notice, FSSAI said it received information from The Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), that A R Diary Food Private Ltd in Dindigul was one of the suppliers of Ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) since last four years.
 
Further as per the information, the ghee procurement committee of TTD has sent all the samples supplied to TTD for testing to NDDB CALF Lab at Anand, Gujarat.
 
"After analysis, the sample from your firm M/s. A R Diary Food Private Ltd (FSSAI Central License number 10014042001610) has failed to meet the parameters and your firm has been blacklisted by EO, TTD," the notice said.
 
"By virtue of the above non-conformance of the product "Ghee" manufactured by your firm which is not meeting the standards, you have contravened the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations made there under.
 
"In view of all the above you are hereby directed to show cause as to why your central licence shall not be suspended for contravention of the above said provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011," the notice said.
 
The regulator asked the firm to send its reply by September 23 failing which it said suitable action will be initiated as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Regulations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi flags terrorism theatres on web, in space
LIVE! Modi flags terrorism theatres on web, in space

Badlapur sexual assault accused opens fire, shot dead
Badlapur sexual assault accused opens fire, shot dead

An official said Akshay Shinde, who worked as a cleaner at the school, was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

SC calls child porn an inchoate crime. What it means
SC calls child porn an inchoate crime. What it means

The Supreme Court on Monday used the legal term 'inchoate crime' to refer to mere possession of any child pornographic material that it said would constitute offences under the POCSO even if not disseminated further.

BJP vs Cong over Selja's absence from H'yana campaign
BJP vs Cong over Selja's absence from H'yana campaign

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja will campaign for the Congress and address a public meeting in Narwana this week, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party targeted the grand old party over alleged...

Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified

In the case that has brought back memories of the infamous Shraddha Walkar killing, Mahalakshmi's body was found on Saturday in the refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances