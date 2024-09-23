The local administration in Jakhnidhar Tehsil of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district has announced that nine schools in Dwarikhal would be shut on September 23 and 24 in view of a tiger scare.





According to the order issued by Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, the decision was taken on a request made by the sub-district magistrate of Jakhnidhar and the block education officer of Dwarikhal to ensure the safety of the students.





Both officers had written a letter to the district magistrate informing him that a student was attacked and injured by a tiger in Thangar village in the Dwarikhal area at 7 am on Saturday and the big cat was spotted near the government primary school in Thangar.





The district magistrate, in his order, said that in view of the safety of students, there will be a holiday on September 23 and 24 in nine schools and all Anganwadi centres in the Dwarikhal area. -- PTI

