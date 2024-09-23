RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Talks on CM post after Maha polls: Cong

September 23, 2024  10:36
If MVA wins, will Uddhav be CM?
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday asserted that the discussion for the Chief Minister's post among the coalition partners in Maharashtra will held after the elections, and added that their only aim is to remove the 'corrupt' government from power. 

 Speaking to media persons, Chennithala said, "We will hold discussions on the Chief Minister's post after the assembly elections." "Our only target is to form the government now. We aim to remove the corrupt BJP government from power," Chennithala added. 

 Hitting out at the ruling BJP government over simultaneous elections in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, he said that the government talks about one nation, one election but didn't announce elections in Maharashtra along with Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

 "People who talk about one nation, one election, why didn't they announce elections in Maharashtra along with Haryana and J&K? The elections should be announced as soon as possible as the public has made up their mind to remove the state government from power," the Congress leader said.

 This remark came in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet's nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. On being asked about Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row, he said that it is a very serious matter. 

 "It is a very serious matter. People from across the country offer prayers at the Tirupati Temple. The news is sad. The government should tell the public about the truth," Chennithala said.
