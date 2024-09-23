



Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. During the day, it soared 436.22 points, or 0.51 per cent, to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day peak of 84,980.53.





The NSE Nifty rose 148.10 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at a record peak of 25,939.05. During the day, it zoomed 165.05 points, or 0.63 per cent, to reach a new intra-day all-time high of 25,956.





From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.





ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 14,064.05 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their new record closing high levels on Monday, helped by strong foreign fund inflows and a largely firm trend in Asian markets.