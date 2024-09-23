



The channel announced the premiere date on Sunday night on its official Instagram handle. The post featured a promo video with Salman explaining the concept of the upcoming season which has "Time ka Tandav" as the theme.

The 18th season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss", hosted by Salman Khan, is slated to premiere on October 6. The show will air on Colors TV and will also be available to stream on JioCinema.