"For ensuring global peace and development, reforms are necessary in the global institutions. Reform is the key to relevance. Permanent membership of African Union to the G20 at the New Delhi Summit was an important step in this direction," he added.





The prime minister, also spoke on technology in the current era and affirmed that "balance regulation is needed."





"For safe and responsible use of technology, balance regulation is needed. We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact," he said.





At the UN Summit of the Future, World leaders adopted a Pact for the Future that included a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations. The pact covers a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the United Nations Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York and called for reforms in the global institutions and termed reforms the "key to relevance."