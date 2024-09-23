RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pune airport named after Sant Tukaram

September 23, 2024  18:04
The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a proposal to name to name Pune airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport.  

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, an official said, adding the proposal will be sent to the Centre.

The state cabinet approved the proposal by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who hails from Pune, for renaming the airport.

Taking to X, Mohol thanked the ruling Mahayuti alliance government of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

"Thank you, Mahayuti government! Thank you, Devendraji! The first step towards naming of the international airport in Pune as 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport' has been taken today and the proposal given by me has been approved at a cabinet meeting. It will now be sent to the central government for further processing, Mohol posted on X.

Sant Tukaram was a prominent saint and spiritual poet during the Bhakti movement. He was born in Pune district. 
