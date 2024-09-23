RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Premature baby found dead near lake in Thane

September 23, 2024  10:16
Representational image
Representational image
The body of a premature baby has been found lying near the banks of a lake in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Some passersby spotted the body of the male child near the Siddheswhar Talao on Saturday and alerted the police. 

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, an official from Naupada police station said. The child was apparently stillborn prematurely in the eighth month of pregnancy, he said. 

An FIR was registered on Sunday against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body), the official said. The police were checking hospitals in the area to trace the baby's parents, he added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Talks on CM post after Maha polls: Cong
LIVE! Talks on CM post after Maha polls: Cong

Modi meets Palestinian Prez in NY, discusses Gaza
Modi meets Palestinian Prez in NY, discusses Gaza

Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the...

Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption.

'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'
'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

'I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution.'

Indians Dominate TIME 100 AI Titans List
Indians Dominate TIME 100 AI Titans List

The TIME 100 AI list is an interesting assortment of titans.Indians make up about 20 per cent of the coveted list, which is pretty commendable, notes Sandeep Goyal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances