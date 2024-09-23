



After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, an official from Naupada police station said. The child was apparently stillborn prematurely in the eighth month of pregnancy, he said.





An FIR was registered on Sunday against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body), the official said. The police were checking hospitals in the area to trace the baby's parents, he added. PTI

The body of a premature baby has been found lying near the banks of a lake in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Some passersby spotted the body of the male child near the Siddheswhar Talao on Saturday and alerted the police.