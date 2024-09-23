RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP woman in coma after accident due to pothole; husband booked

September 23, 2024  20:42
A 23-year-old woman slipped into a coma after she was seriously injured when the scooter driven by her husband on which she was riding pillion crashed into a big pothole on an  Indore road, a police official said on Monday.
  
Following the accident on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road on the night of September 14,  police registered a case against the husband of the woman, Shanu Gaur, for rash driving.

After questions were raised on the action against the woman's husband, police said they will write to the city municipal corporation asking which agency is responsible for the maintenance of the BRTS road where the accident took place.

Shanu Gaur suffered a head injury after the scooter on which she was riding pillion fell into a big pothole in the city's MIG area. Her husband Ravi Gaur was riding the two-wheeler at the time of the accident, the official said.

The seriously injured woman was admitted to a hospital where she later slipped into a coma, he said.

Ravi Gaur was subsequently booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving), he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla termed the registration of the case against the husband of the injured woman as an "unjust step" by the police and demanded departmental action against cops who committed this alleged lapse.

Asked about the rash driving case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "We will write to the municipal corporation asking which agency is responsible for the maintenance of the BRTS road. Appropriate steps will be taken after their reply." -- PTI 
