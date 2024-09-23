RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Monday cues: Sensex hits fresh all-time highs

September 23, 2024  09:58
Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their new record high levels in early trade on Monday, helped by strong foreign fund inflows and rally in Asian markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 318.58 points to hit an all-time high of 84,862.89. The NSE Nifty surged 120.75 points to reach a new record high of 25,911.70.

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and ITC were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 14,064.05 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
