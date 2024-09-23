RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Is Cong's Kumari Selja joining BJP? She says...

September 23, 2024  16:53
Kumari Selja with Rahul Gandhi. File pic
Kumari Selja with Rahul Gandhi. File pic
Rejecting speculations that she is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AICC general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday said that she owes the Congress for whatever she is today and that she will soon join the campaign for the party for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections. 

 The Lok Sabha MP took a dig at the BJP saying that the party has no soft corner for the leaders of the Congress. 

 "...It's election time and hence they are doing this, otherwise BJP has no soft corner for leaders of Congress, but these things have no meaning. Whatever I am today is because of Congress and I have served it all my life. I'll join the campaign in two to three days and will form Congress government," Kumari Selja told ANI. 

 "For years, the party had no organisation but party workers kept working on the ground, people like me just give speeches but it's party workers who work on the ground and hence they have expectations. When they don't get space, they go to other places in search of it as they (party workers) have felt certain things but I will say that we are in Congress and will work for the party...Congress will form the government and we together will form that..." Selja said. 

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress party has always been disrespectful to the Dalit leaders like Kumari Shelja.

 "Congress has always disrespected Dalit leaders, be it Dr Ashok Tanwar or Kumari Selja. Dr BR Ambedkar wasn't given Bharat Ratna till Congress was in power. BJP has established Panchtirtha to respect BR Ambedkar and declared Samvidhan Diwas...," he said.
