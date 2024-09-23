



The Lok Sabha MP took a dig at the BJP saying that the party has no soft corner for the leaders of the Congress.





"...It's election time and hence they are doing this, otherwise BJP has no soft corner for leaders of Congress, but these things have no meaning. Whatever I am today is because of Congress and I have served it all my life. I'll join the campaign in two to three days and will form Congress government," Kumari Selja told ANI.





"For years, the party had no organisation but party workers kept working on the ground, people like me just give speeches but it's party workers who work on the ground and hence they have expectations. When they don't get space, they go to other places in search of it as they (party workers) have felt certain things but I will say that we are in Congress and will work for the party...Congress will form the government and we together will form that..." Selja said.





Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress party has always been disrespectful to the Dalit leaders like Kumari Shelja.





"Congress has always disrespected Dalit leaders, be it Dr Ashok Tanwar or Kumari Selja. Dr BR Ambedkar wasn't given Bharat Ratna till Congress was in power. BJP has established Panchtirtha to respect BR Ambedkar and declared Samvidhan Diwas...," he said.

