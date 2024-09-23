RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Iron rods found on rail tracks in Punjab's Bathinda

September 23, 2024  11:50
A log was found on a rail track last week
A log was found on a rail track last week
Another day, another attempted mass murder:
Nine iron rods were found on the tracks in Punjab's Bathinda district, disrupting railway traffic for a brief period, officials said on Monday. The rods were found on Sunday near Bangi Nagar on the Delhi-Bathinda route. A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said a goods train loco pilot spotted the rods. 

"We recovered nine iron rods from the spot," said the official. 

The loco pilot of the goods train travelling from Bathinda to BWL Kori spotted the rods, which were removed by the pointsman and the assistant station master. 

The train was held up for 40 minutes, a railway official said. Later, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP officials visited the spot and searched the area. CCTV cameras in and around the location are being scouted for clues. The Punjab GRP is probing into the case, the official added. 

 Asked if some miscreants placed the rods on the tracks, the GRP official said they might be behind it but an investigation was underway. An FIR against unidentified persons was lodged in the matter, he added. 

 Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said, "An investigation is going on and very soon we are hoping to take some action." PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Downloading, watching child porn an offence: SC
LIVE! Downloading, watching child porn an offence: SC

Modi meets Palestinian Prez in NY, discusses Gaza
Modi meets Palestinian Prez in NY, discusses Gaza

Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the...

Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption.

'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'
'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

'I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution.'

Indians Dominate TIME 100 AI Titans List
Indians Dominate TIME 100 AI Titans List

The TIME 100 AI list is an interesting assortment of titans.Indians make up about 20 per cent of the coveted list, which is pretty commendable, notes Sandeep Goyal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances