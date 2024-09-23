



Investors' wealth climbed Rs 8.30 lakh crore in three days of record-breaking market rally amid continued optimism over the US Fed rate cut. Rallying for the third day running on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61.