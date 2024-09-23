RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Investors' wealth climbs Rs 8.30L cr in 3 days!

September 23, 2024  17:35
Investors' wealth climbed Rs 8.30 lakh crore in three days of record-breaking market rally amid continued optimism over the US Fed rate cut. Rallying for the third day running on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. 

During the day, it soared 436.22 points or 0.51 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day peak of 84,980.53. In three days, the benchmark has jumped 1,980.38 points or 2.38 per cent. The market capitalisation of BSE-
A tool used...: China blows hot and cold over Quad
A tool used...: China blows hot and cold over Quad

Ever since the Quad started taking shape in 2007, China has been saying that the four-member grouping will be bound to fail. But much to the chagrin of Beijing, it picked up pace in the recent years emerging as a premier strategic group...

Child porn: SC nudges Parliament to amend POCSO Act
Child porn: SC nudges Parliament to amend POCSO Act

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that Parliament should seriously consider bringing an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for substituting the term 'child pornography' with 'child sexual...

J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah

"This fight is against the hatred that the BJP and RSS are spreading throughout the country. They have tried to create conflicts between Hindus and Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, and Hindus and Christians just to hold onto power. But they...

Cong's challenge to Kangana Ranaut
Cong's challenge to Kangana Ranaut

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday challenged Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut to prove her allegation that the state government took loans and diverted the money to Sonia Gandhi, failing which it said it would file a defamation case against...

