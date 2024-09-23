RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's entry for Oscars this year is...

September 23, 2024  13:10
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced in Chennai on Monday. 

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light.

The 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua unanimously decided on Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for reckoning in the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man, as well as the Hindi films Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370 were also in the list.

Malayalam superhit 2018: Everyone is a Hero was sent last year.  -- PTI
