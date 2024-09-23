RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'India mkts to give best long-term returns globally'

September 23, 2024  15:11
Growth-oriented investors will get the best long term return in India, highlighted a report by Jeffries.The report emphasized that Indian equities remain attractive in the long term, both on a five-year and ten-year investment horizon.

"This remains the best long-term opportunity for growth-oriented equity investors globally, both on a five-year view and a ten-year view," the report stated.

However, the report pointed out the high valuations in the Indian market but noted the remarkable resilience displayed in the face of recent capital gains tax hike announced in the union budget. 

The market's ability to withstand these challenges, according to the report, demonstrated the strong long-term outlook and investor confidence.

"While valuations remain an issue in the small-cap and mid-cap space, the remarkable resilience of the stock market in the context of the recent hikes in the capital gains tax is proof of the extent to which Indian households now believe in the long-term equity story also," said the report. -- ANI
