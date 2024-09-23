



"This remains the best long-term opportunity for growth-oriented equity investors globally, both on a five-year view and a ten-year view," the report stated.





However, the report pointed out the high valuations in the Indian market but noted the remarkable resilience displayed in the face of recent capital gains tax hike announced in the union budget.





The market's ability to withstand these challenges, according to the report, demonstrated the strong long-term outlook and investor confidence.





"While valuations remain an issue in the small-cap and mid-cap space, the remarkable resilience of the stock market in the context of the recent hikes in the capital gains tax is proof of the extent to which Indian households now believe in the long-term equity story also," said the report. -- ANI

