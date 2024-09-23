



The incident came to light when locals came to the cemetery in Khari village of Haldaur to offer 'fatiha' (Islamic prayer), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Bajpai said.





They noticed that the grave was dug open and the head was missing following which they informed police, Bajpai said.





The deceased was identified as Kari Saifurrahman who was buried on July 25, he said. According to police, the locals said that items associated with "black magic" rituals were also found near the grave.





"We are investigating all angles, including the possibility of black magic and the culprits will be arrested soon," the ASP added. PTI

