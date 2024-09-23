RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Encounter by police, claim Badlapur accused's family

September 23, 2024  23:45
The mother and uncle of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead by police on Monday evening, termed the incident as an "encounter" and sought justice.
  
Shinde was killed near Mumbra Bypass around 6:15pm when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while he was being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case registered on the complaint of his former wife.

After he shot and injured an API, another personnel from the escort team fired at him, and he was declared dead by doctors at Kalwa civil hospital.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, his kin alleged it was a conspiracy by the police and management of the Badlapur school.

Shinde had told kin he was being beaten up police in custody and he had also sent a chit seeking money, they claimed.

Shinde's mother and uncle questioned the police version and asserted he could not have snatched the weapon of a policeman.

He was not depressed, they added.

"The police have killed our child. The school management must also be probed. The police got him to write something but we don't know what it is," the kin further alleged. -- PTI 
