CA's death: Maha official visits EY office in Pune

September 23, 2024  21:47
image
A Maharashtra labour department official on Monday inspected the office of Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune on the directions of the central government over the death of a woman chartered accountant.

Anna Sebastian Perayil (26) allegedly died due to work stress four months into joining the firm in Pune. Following her death, Sebastian's mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani alleging that the workload and extended working hours took a toll on her daughter. The firm, however, denied the allegations.

The woman , who passed her CA exams in 2023, died in July.        

Additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol said, "As per the directions from the central government, an inspection was conducted today to assess the working conditions and factual situation at the EY Pune office."

A government labour officer visited the office for the inspection, he said.

"We requested details about the company's policies regarding office operations, employee welfare, and handling of extra working hours, including compensation to employees. The company has to furnish this information within seven days," Pol said.

"We reviewed the victim's appointment letter, including its terms and conditions. From the appointment letter, it was determined that she (her job profile) does not fall under the legal definition of 'labour'," he said.        

However, since Sebastian was an employee, the matter must be addressed from the perspective of employee welfare and well-being, the official said.

"Once the firm furnishes the details requested, a report will be sent to the central authorities, who will then determine the next course of action," he said.

Union Minister for Labour Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that the matter is being probed.
